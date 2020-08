Westwood One and Entercom announced Bill Reiter will return to CBS Sports Radio on Monday. He’ll host “Reiter Than You” weekdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET. Reiter was with CBS Sports Radio up until 2019 hosting evenings.

“‘Reiter Than You’ is back and we couldn’t be happier,” said Mark Chernoff, Senior Vice President, Entercom New York and CBS Sports Radio. “Bill’s insights, opinions and observations are emblematic of the premier content that CBS Sports Radio offers loyal sports fans.”