Shoboy Show Launches On Entravision

Edgar ‘Shoboy’ Sotelo and his crew are now on stations in the Rio Grande Valley, Sacramento and Stockton-Modesto markets. The Shoboy Show launch also marks an exclusive network sales agreement with Entravision Communications Corporation.

“I’m excited to welcome Edgar to the Entravision team,” said Nestor ‘Pato’ Rocha, VP Audio Programming, Entravision.“ Our Fuego stations are gaining a talented and valuable entertainer who will add a major spark to the Rio Grande Valley, Sacramento and Stockton-Modesto markets.”

The Fuego Hot Hits brand features top trending global Latin Urban music. Entravision says “The Shoboy Show targets young adults that prefer to get their entertainment in English with a Latin twist.”

The morning show airs on Fuego KKPS 99.5 FM, McAllen, TX; Fuego KHHM 103.5 FM Sacramento, CA; and Fuego KCVR 98.9 FM Stockton-Modesto, CA.