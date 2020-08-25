Entercom Creates VP News Position

Bill Smee is the first VP News for Entercom. Smee will oversee all the local news brands, including eight all news and 18 news talk radio stations in 23 markets across the country, and nationwide via the RADIO.COM platform.

Smee is a multiple Emmy Award-winning video content creator and strategist with a proven track record. He has launched and led new projects at major media companies, including CNN, NBC and Slate Magazine

“Bill is a highly respected, award-winning news professional with over 30 years of experience leading and growing high-profile news brands,” said Jeff Sottolano, EVP Programming, Entercom.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to build on the core strengths of Entercom’s news brands on all platforms at a time when demand for quality news, especially at the local level, is sky high,” said Smee.