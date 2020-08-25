Changes At WODE, Allentown

WODE-FM/99.9 The Hawk has a new PD and afternoon drive host. Sal Palazzolo takes over as PD and Glenn ‘Mitch’ Mitchell moves from weekends to weekday afternoons.

“It is exciting to welcome Sal to this new role with 99.9 The Hawk. This promotion was well deserved and earned through commitment and dedication,” said Elizabeth Pembleton, VP/MM, Cumulus Lehigh Valley/Poconos, PA. ” I’m particularly proud of his first decision as PD, announcing Glenn Mitchell, ‘Mitch’, as the anchor of afternoon drive.”

Palazzolo was previously PD of sister Alternative station, WWYY-FM. Mitchell has been a staple at WODE for 18 years.