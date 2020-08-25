Syndication For Ebro

WQHT-FM Hot 97 New York morning show Ebro In the Morning with Laura Stylez and Rosenberg has reached a syndication agreement with Superadio Networks. The week of September 7 is set for the syndication launch.

“Ebro is the king of real talk and a reluctant influencer, but what you hear is what you get,” said Eric Faison, President, Superadio Networks. “We’re happy to be able to bring this show to the world via radio stations across the country.”

Ebro Darden has served in various positions at Hot 97, including PD and MD duties. He also was VP Programming for Emmis Communications in NYC for several years.