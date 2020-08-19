P&G Teams With iHeart For Special Podcast

The Seneca Women Podcast Network, iHeartRadio and P&G are launching “Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear,” an original 100-episode podcast spotlighting women who have positively impacted and created change across all sectors of society. The series launched today with an episode spotlighting abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth.

New episodes will drop over nine consecutive days, from August 18 to August 26 on Women’s Equality Day, and then move to twice weekly starting in September.

“Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear” is sponsored by P&G, a founding partner of the Seneca Women Podcast Network. Listen to the official trailer here.