New Ops Director CMG Jacksonville

Jules Riley has been named Operations Director for Cox Media Group Jacksonville. She will provide artistic, creative and professional leadership and oversight for programming, promotions and production when she takes over August 24.

Riley is a 20 year radio vet who most recently served as iHeartMedia’s SVP Programming in St. Louis. Her career path has provided experience in multi-formats as on-air talent, program director and brand manager.

“Jules brings a wealth of experience and talent to CMG Jacksonville,” said Katie Reid, VP/GM, CMG Jacksonville. “We are extremely excited she will be leading and growing our team, our brands and the future of our programming.”

“It is an honor to join Cox Media Group Jacksonville and its stable of recognizable brands,” said Riley.

The Jacksonville cluster includes: WAPE (95.1), WJGL (96.9 The Eagle Jacksonville), WXXJ (X 106.5), WOKV (News 104.5), and WEZI (Easy 102.9); Power 106.1, HOT 99.5 and ESPN 690.