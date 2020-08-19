Ravens Set Radio Team

Former Ravens players Dennis Pitta and Obafemi Ayanbadejo will join Ravens play-by-play announcer Gerry Sandusky, who returns for his 14th year as the voice of the Ravens. The games are heard on WBAL AM and FM in Baltimore.

WBAL GM Cary Pahigian said, “We are pleased to offer Baltimore Ravens fans an exceptional broadcast team. As a former Raven, Dennis has always provided astute analysis to our broadcast. Femi’s extensive NFL experience will add keen insight, and there is no better play-by-play announcer than Gerry Sandusky.”

Ravens Senior Vice President/Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz added: “As former Ravens who each helped bring Super Bowl titles to Baltimore, Femi and Dennis provide extensive knowledge of the game and unique player perspectives. Additionally, they are well known throughout the Baltimore community, so this is exciting news for our fan base, WBAL, 98 ROCK and the Ravens.”