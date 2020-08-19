Key Picks Up Madison

Syndication company Key Networks will now rep Rock morning show The Billy Madison Show. The show airs flagships from KISS-FM in San Antonio. It’s also heard in Palm Springs, Corpus Christi and Salisbury.

Jim Higgins, President & COO, Key Networks, said: “Billy Madison and his team work really hard and deliver a unique brand of passion and humor that has generated huge ratings and revenue for KISS-FM in San Antonio and Billy’s other affiliates. Key Networks is proud to now market his program and get it the recognition and additional stations and listeners that it deserves.”

Dennis Green, Chief Revenue Officer, Key Networks, said: “When you have a chance to work with a show that is a proven winner, you jump at the chance. The Billy Madison Show has a track record of success and we look forward to shaking up the Rock format in AM Drive. Attention, Rock stations: it’s time to have some fun and win – It’s time for The Billy Madison Show!”