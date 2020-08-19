Popular Hosts Gets Deal in Mexico

Erazno​y La Chokolata will now be syndicated into Mexico City, MX. Erazno y La Chokolata’s popular afternoon show will launch this ​Saturday on ​LA Mejor 97.7, Mexico City, MX.

Oswaldo Diaz​, the voice(s) behind the ​Erazno y La Chokolata​ show said, “I never imagined that the Erazno y La Chokolata show would be on air in any station in Mexico, especially not in Mexico City on such a popular station like La Mejor. To be the first U.S. radio show to broadcast in Mexico City, MX is one of the highest accomplishments in my radio career.”

Jimmy Perez, Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Programming for HRN Media Network, which syndicates Erazno y La Chokolata in the U.S. said, “Congratulations to Erazno y La Chokolata and the team at MVS Radio, who made history with this syndication deal on La Mejor 97.7, Mexico City, MX. “I’m proud to work with the most successful afternoon Spanish radio program in the U.S.”