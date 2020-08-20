New Research Product From NuVoodoo

NuVoodoo has launched Consumer Insights. The product focuses on collecting local samples to use in setting up meetings and closing deals with prospective advertisers.

NuVoodoo Consumer Insights is designed using specifications that fit the station’s sales goals, with findings delivered in a custom dashboard with presentation-ready results. As part of the Radio Advertising Bureau’s ongoing Open for Business webinar series, the product was used to show the type of results stations can benefit from. NuVoodoo fielded 400 respondents 18-54 in Chicago over the August 8-9 weekend. They found that nearly 70% recalled recent radio ads for Dunkin Donuts. Among those recalling the ads, most were left with a positive opinion of the brand from the ads and 19% of the sample reported that they’re more likely to purchase from Dunkin Donuts based on hearing the ads on the radio.

“While we can’t show any of the specific research we’ve done this year for local sales departments, we collect samples quickly to help local sales teams get meetings and close deals,” said Carolyn Gilbert, President/CEO, NuVoodoo Media Services. “Our research ops team sets up the output in a custom dashboard with presentation-ready results: as the sample fills up, you can literally copy and paste charts from the dashboard.”