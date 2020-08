With the devastation from the storms last week still impacting many parts of Iowa, Townsquare Media Waterloo is helping the Cedar Valley community. A donation drive is being held to collect donations for those in need after the devastating storms.

Several people die and tens of thousands lost power when powerful storms raced through Iowa over a week ago. President Trump visited the state to survey the damage and described it looking lie a 40-mile wide tornado ripped through the state.