Miami’s “Sonny In The Morning” Dead at 73

Sonny Fox worked in South Florida for decades, including stops at WSHE (103.5 FM), (WHYI) (Y-100.7 FM), Majic (102.7 FM) and WKIS KISS (99.9 FM). His wife Janet shared the news of Fox’s passing in a Facebook post.

“Today I lost my husband and best friend. Sonny, back in the 90’s, you passed me in the hall at Majic 102.7 every day. You told me later that you didn’t know my name, I was just “the brown haired girl from the Sales Department”. Ever since then, you always called me “your Mousey Brown”. You slipped away peacefully today, and I know you are now resting comfortably. I thank you for all our wonderful years together, the fun and adventures we shared, and I will miss you until I draw my last breath. You were my sunshine, my only sunshine….I love you, your Mousey Brown.”