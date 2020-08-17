Townsquare Promotes Jeff

Matty Jeff has been promoted to Director of Content for Townsquare in Albany. He replaces Steve Richards who left the company this week. Jeff is elevated to his new role from PD of Country outlet WGNA-FM.

Jeff will now oversee all of Townsquare’s brands in Albany, including Country WGNA-FM, Classic Rock WQBK-FM, Alt 103.5 WQSH-FM, Hip Hop Hot 99.1 WQBK-FM/HD2, Soft AC The Breeze WPBZ-FM, and Sports The Team, WTMM-FM.

Jeff said, “We have such an amazing local team here and I’m thrilled to expand my role. I’m grateful for the opportunity to grow with Townsquare. Huge thanks to Kevin Rich, [RVP Operations] Matt Kiger, and [SVP/Programming] Kurt Johnson for their constant support.”

“Matty has programmed WGNA to be a consistent local ratings and online leader and by far the #1 Country station in the Capital Region. Having him as my partner in the Director of Content Role will make our locally-programmed stations even stronger,” added Kevin Rich, Townsquare Albany Market President.

“Matty is a rare talent and leader and we’re so happy to grow his role at Townsquare. His increased duties will broaden his already impressive impact in Albany,” says Townsquare SVP/Programming, Kurt Johnson.

Prior to joining Townsquare Jeff had success at WPOR/WYNZ/Portland, ME, WNHW/Concord, NH, and WNNJ/Newton NJ.