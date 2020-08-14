Back To Cumulus For Davis

Brian Davis is returning to Cumulus as Operations Manager for their Appleton-Oshkosh, Wisconsin cluster and PD for Country WPKR. Davis is moving over to Cumulus from Townsquare in Dubuque.

Davis is currently Brand Manager of Townsquare Media’s KXGE (Classic Rock) and WDBQ-FM (Classic Hits) in Dubuque, Iowa, where he also hosts afternoons on CHR KLYV. Before Dubuque, Davis served as Program Director for Cumulus’ heritage CHR, WBNQ in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois. Davis previously served in the Appleton market as APD/MD at Woodward CHR WKSZ under Dayton Kane, whom Davis now succeeding at Cumulus.

In addition to WPKR, Cumulus’ Appleton-Oshkosh cluster includes Alternative WWWX, Classic Hits WVBO, Standards WNAM-AM, and News/Talk WOSH-AM.