Guest Line-Up For NABLF Celebration

The NAB Leadership Foundation announcing that award-winning actors, distinguished television hosts and a country music star will appear at The 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The program will air on local stations nationwide starting August 22 and will also be accessible online.

Former Service to America Leadership Award recipients are among the featured celebrity guests, including award-winning actress Glenn Close, multi-platinum country music star Sara Evans, and renowned actress and humanitarian Sharon Stone.

Other celebrity guests include Emmy-winning actor and 2019 NAB Television Chairman’s Award recipient Sterling K. Brown, broadcast personality and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Tony Gonzalez, and distinguished broadcast host and radio personality Mario Lopez.

The 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards highlights and honors the exceptional community service exhibited by local radio and television stations across the U.S.

Award-winning journalist and television host Tamron Hall will host the event.