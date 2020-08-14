New Content From LeBatard/Stugotz

Dan LeBatard and Stugotz are going to be recording and posting two exclusive content podcasts outside of their ESPN Radio show. The show will also continue to be available.

A new digital-only episode will be recorded and posted before their 10 AM – 12 N national radio show. Following the radio program, they will record more thoughts and ramblings as a digital-only “post-game show.”

“Dan and Stugotz already have a large digital-only audience, and we wanted to better serve that audience with exclusive podcast content,” said Tom Ricks, ESPN Audio’s vice president, digital marketing and strategy.