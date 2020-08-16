The Joe Gets A New Lineup

Entercom’s sports talker WQAM-AM in Miami has a new lineup. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg will now occupy the 12:00 to 2:00 p.m slot, replacing the Stephen A. Smith show. And, afternoon hosts Hochman and Crowder will expand to four hours (2-6).

“With the return of live sports, we aim to give sports fans of South Florida a home for both national headlines and premier coverage of their favorite teams,” said Keriann Worley, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom South Florida. “As he returns to radio, Mike Greenberg is a nationally recognized and trusted voice and we’re delighted to add his show to our already impressive lineup of weekday programming.”

Here’s the full WQAM lineup