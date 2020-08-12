WABC Picks Up Women To Watch

Women To Watch Media will debut on TALKRADIO 77 WABC this Saturday at 8:30 pm. W2W is now heard in Philadelphia on 1210 WPHT, where the show originated.

Hosted by founder Susan Rocco, the first guest featured on 77WABC will be Heather Cohen, Executive Vice President of The Weiss Agency, a broadcast talent agency that represents and develops the careers of many of the industry’s most successful local and syndicated personalities.

“Women To Watch is the place to go to hear inspiring stories by inspiring women,” commented Cohen. “Susan is the consummate professional, and her interviews are spot on. I am honored to be the first guest in the NY market.”