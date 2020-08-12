Entercom Launches Election Podcast

Battleground America is a daily podcast that will focus on the presidential election and American politics. Tara Servatius, morning show host for 106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM) in Greenville will host.

“With election season in full swing, we want to give our listeners a wide array of premier political content, supported by reliable insight and diverse opinions,” said Steve Sinicropi, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Greenville-Spartanburg. “Tara does a fantastic job captivating her audience through her daily morning show on 106.3 WORD, and we look forward to amplifying her voice across the country on RADIO.COM to spark healthy discussions surrounding the 2020 election.”

“This election will be unlike any other and could change the way Americans live forever,” said Servatius. “I’m excited to share this afternoon snack with our local listeners who want their ‘Tara Show’ fix, as well as share my voice with those in other cities nationwide craving election talk radio as we rapidly approach November.”