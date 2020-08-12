Bonneville’s Carl Gardner Retiring

Bonneville San Francisco Market Manager Carl Gardner will be retiring at the end of this month. Gardner began his 43-year media career in Seattle before following a career path to Denver, Portland, and Milwaukee.

Before joining Bonneville in 2008, Gardner served 17 years with Journal Communications. At Journal, he held broad and varied senior executive responsibility for the company’s radio and television operations, its digital media enterprises, and its technology group. He returned to Seattle as Bonneville’s market manager in 2008, transferring to San Francisco when Bonneville re-entered that market in 2017.

“Carl has been a tremendous asset to Bonneville,” said Darrell Brown, president of Bonneville International. “We will miss his leadership, deep experience and friendship.”

The company plans to make an announcement on a replacement later this month.