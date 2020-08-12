Nieh Joins Hubbard Seattle

MOViN 92.5, Hubbard Seattle’s Hit Music Station has added Julian Nieh to evenings where he’ll host the 7pm to midnight shift. Nieh’s experience includes hosting evenings in San Francisco, Washington D.C., Phoenix and Chicago.
MOViN 92.5, Hubbard Seattle’s Hit Music Station has added Julian Nieh to evenings where he’ll host the 7pm to midnight shift. Nieh’s experience includes hosting evenings in San Francisco, Washington D.C., Phoenix and Chicago.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.