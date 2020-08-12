Stations To Carry Breonna Taylor Memorial

According to a Facebook post, about 50 radio stations across the country will carry the memorial service tomorrow. Led byWXOX-FM in Louisville, the broadcast will start at 2 p.m. ET.

26-year old Taylor, was unarmed, when shot killed by police inside her home back in March.

Here’s the list of stations planning to carry the memorial:

WXOX Louisville

KLEK Jonesboro

WSLR Sarasota

WPPM Philadelphia

KMRD Madrid

KEPW Eugene

WBTV Burlington

WGOT Gainesville

KBCU Newton

WXDR New Orleans

WAMF New Orleans

KACR Alameda

KDRT Davis

KOYO Oroville

KXCJ Cave Junction

WBPU St. Petersburg

KZAX Bellingham

KMRE Bellingham

KUGS Belingham

WTSR Trenton

WRFL Lexington

WLXU Lexington

KMUN Astoria

KTCB Tillamook

KPTZ Port Townsen

WHPW Harpswell

WOMM Burlington

WCXP Chicago

WBEZ Chicago

KBBF Calistoga / Santa Rosa

KMUD Garberville

KMUZ Turner / Salem

WORT Madison

WFHB Bloomington

WCRS Columbus

WDBX Carbondale

WXIR Rochester

WAYO Rochester

KHOI Ames

WGXC Arca

WPVM Asheville

KPSQ Fayetteville

WERA Arlington

KPPQ Ventura

KXCI Tucson

WMBR Cambridge

WNUC Detroit

KSQD Santa Cruz

KXRY Portland

WFMU Jersey City