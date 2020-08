Sinclair’s KPLZ-FM, KVI-AM & KOMO News Radio along with KOMO 4 Television in Seattle held an all-day Wishes in Flight airline miles campaign for Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington. The event brought in 10 million miles and $3,700 in cash donations.

The ten million miles includes a 750,000 match from Alaska Airlines. One couple donated more than 200,000 miles that they were saving for a trip of their dreams but decided the wish kids needed it more.