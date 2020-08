Warm 106.9 treated listeners to a Warm Virtual Bear Hug this past weekend. The Hubbard Radio Seattle station gave away Teddy Bears.

It was a rainy Saturday in Seattle, however hundreds of people drove through a local YMCA parking lot for the event. The “Teddy Bear” Patrol handed out clean, sealed Teddy Bears to those stopping by.

The station says because of the success; it will go to another YMCA parking lot August 15th for another Virtual Bear Hug event