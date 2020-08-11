Nielsen Picks Up Veritone

Nielsen has announced that Veritone One is now a subscriber to Nielsen’s Podcast Buying Power service. Veritone One now has access to insights covering 18 genres and over 150 podcast titles that can be cross-referenced among a variety of consumer purchase behavior patterns and services usage.

Nielsen has now signed 12 major podcast companies as subscribers.

Nielsen’s Podcast Buying Power Service allows clients to profile shows using program titles collected from subscribers in order to connect specific types of listeners with particular advertisers and specific program-level insights. It also features the same capabilities by genres and listening usage.