Systemic Racism Exists At St, Louis Public Radio

That’s according to GM Tim Eby. He says it exists at the organization he runs and that’s unacceptable. “I’m committed to making meaningful change as a leader, as an organization—and through my personal growth. I pledge to share our progress.”

Eby, who’s been GM at St. Louis Public Radio since 2009, posted his comments on the organization’s website. He says diversity, equity and inclusion is crucial at St. Louis Public Radio and I am grateful for the people of color for bringing their talents and perspectives to St. Louis Public Radio. “I take responsibility for creating a culture where they feel valued.”

An external investigation of the diversity, equity and inclusion practices at St. Louis Public Radio began this week in response to concerns of station employees.

Last week, a group of St. Louis Public Radio producers and reporters shared stories of their experiences as people of color at this organization. An article posted to Medium by St. Louis Public Radio reporters stated: “Our station’s leaders need to take responsibility for their role in cultivating a culture that perpetuates racism. St. Louis Public Radio had an all-white newsroom until 2013 and has failed to both racially diversify its staff and retain journalists of color. The station received hundreds of thousands of dollars in public funds to increase its diversity in 2017. But even after internal issues were exposed in a Current article, very little changed.”