Former Crystal Award Finalist Shutting Down

The owners of KRSN AM & FM in Los Alamos will be turning out the lights on August 30th. COVID-19 is the cause. The station survived by broadcasting local sports and events and from the advertising from small businesses. The owners say with everything shut down the revenue has dried up.

KRSN was once an NAB National Crystal Radio Award finalist. The awards are given for super-serving the local community.

David and Gillian Sutton, who grew up in Los Alamos listening to the station, have owned the station for the past 15 years. Gillian worked at the station when she was in high school, and according to the Los Alamos Daily Post, the Sutton’s purchased the station when it was in bankruptcy.

David Sutton, who also co-hosted the morning show, confirmed to Radio Ink Tuesday he will be closing the station down but is still hopeful there might be a buyer.

The paper says that over the years KRSN has broadcast approximately 150 football games, 500 basketball games, 300 baseball and softball games, 150 hockey games and a few hundred more volleyball and soccer games. And, the station provided about 7,500 interviews, with guests including Senators, congressman, governors, County Councilors, County Managers, County personnel, doctors, lawyers, artists, nationally acclaimed authors, heroes, teenagers and children.