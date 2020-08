Jerry Butler has joined MARC Radio to lead its local sales team in Florida’s Gainesville-Ocala market. Butler was most recently with Music Maser as VP of Sales.

“Jerry brings the perfect mix of leadership, marketing, on-air personality and programming savvy,” said Dave Cobb, MARC Radio general manager. “He knows the radio industry inside and out, and is great at advising clients and introducing them to new products. He’s a great asset to our team at MARC Radio.”