Foundation Makes Plea For Donations

Another major event has been canceled due to the uncertainty over the national pandemic. The Broadcasters Foundation of America has cancelled its Celebrity Golf Tournament Fundraiser. This latest cancellation will have a severe impact on fundraising efforts.

The cancellation comes a few months after the Foundation cancelled the Philip J. Lombardo Golf Tournament, another of its big fundraisers, which is held during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The two fundraisers, along with smaller events, generate over $450,000 a year.

To counter the losses, the Broadcasters Foundation has launched a plea for donations.

Foundation Chair Scott Herman said, “Our colleagues who find themselves in acute need due to a debilitating illness or accident need our help. This year, we are helping more broadcasters than ever before, and it’s imperative that we continue to do so. We cannot turn our backs on our colleagues.”

“We have three major fundraisers a year, and the golf tournaments are two of them,” explained Jim Thompson, President of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Our grant recipients worked in radio or television stations in markets across America. I ask everyone whose career is built on broadcasting to consider donating to help offset the losses of our cancelled fundraising events.”

Broadcasters interested in making a donation or in learning more about the Broadcasters Foundation of America can visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, or contact the Broadcasters Foundation directly at 212-373-8250 or [email protected].