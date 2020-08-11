Beasley Shares Good News From Boston

A Beasley Media Group commissioned study conducted by Strategic Solutions Research found that the majority of Boston-area consumers are optimistic and a large percentage feel their spending is or will soon be back to normal.

Also of interest from the survey. Many people are starting to recognize that working from home may become somewhat normal. Among people working from home currently, the survey says a great majority of them expect to do so at least some days during the week permanently. 8% feel they will work from home all the time moving forward and 22% at least sometimes.

Strategic Solutions Research conducted the survey among 1,532 listeners of the five Beasley Boston radio stations between July 6-16, 2020 as the state was continuing to open up.

Beasley Boston Market Manager Mary Menna said, “The company’s study is meant to help their team guide their marketing partners on how to craft the most effective messaging with their advertising and give Boston area businesses critical data as to local consumers’ current state of mind and planned future behaviors.”

Menna went on to say that it was important to conduct this research to get a pulse on Boston consumers for new clients. “People in Boston are optimistic that we will make it through the pandemic. That optimism shows that true Boston Strong grit and determination. They also understand the seriousness of the situation: The great majority of listeners (9 out of 10) support wearing a mask and expect others to do so as well.”

