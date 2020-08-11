Shondaland Audio, iHeart To Release Three New Shows

On Tuesday iHeartMedia and Shondaland Audio announced the two companies will co-produce three new original podcasts. The shows are: “You Down?” with Obama’s Other Daughters, “Criminalia” and “Go Ask Ali.”

“Shonda Rhimes is an absolute creative powerhouse and developing these first few shows together has indicated what a strong partnership iHeartMedia and Shondaland have formed with Shondaland Audio,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “The breadth and depth of content that’s in progress as part of this partnership is unparalleled, and we’re thrilled to work beside the Shondaland team to bring Shonda’s unique storytelling magic to podcast listeners everywhere.”

Rhimes will oversee development of the Shondaland Audio slate with Chief Design and Digital Media Officer, Sandie Bailey, who will manage day-to-day operations as the company introduces incredible talent and stories to hundreds of millions of podcast listeners across the country.