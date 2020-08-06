NBA Star Part of New Podcast Network

Entercom’s Cadence13 is partnering with NBA star Kevin Durant and entrepreneur Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures to create The Boardroom Podcast Network. In addition to hosting and guesting across both podcasts, Durant will serve as a curator and Executive Producer for the network and the future buildout of The Boardroom Podcast Network.

The network will launch with two podcasts. Premiering on August 12, 2020, The Boardroom: Out Of Office podcast will cover all the aspects of the sports business that fans have come to expect from the platform…and then some. Host Rich Kleiman will dig deep into guests’ career trajectories, the ins and outs of entrepreneurship, and the stories they’ve gathered along the way. These candid conversations will be a both a celebration of personal journeys in the sports business and relatable, transparent conversations – the kind that only happen out of the office.

Kleiman, Durant, and guests will also dedicate special episodes to the teams, athletes, and moments in sports history that have maintained the most cultural significance, and in turn moved the business itself forward.

“The Boardroom has been a primary focus of Thirty Five Ventures and we’re really proud of the platform we’ve built,” said Kleiman. “We’re excited to bring the brand into the podcast space, and we’re looking forward to building a long-term partnership with Cadence13.”

In September, Kevin Durant will launch the monthly podcast The Etc’s with Kevin Durant, combining the Boardroom’s reach and business focus with Durant’s knowledge and pure love of sports, music, and culture. The Etc’s with Kevin Durant will serve as an audio version of long-form articles about fan favorite topics including: the most underrated teams in NBA history to the rise of street fashion in the 90’s to the current landscape of rap music. Durant and special guests will do a deep dive into one topic each episode, covering history, personal opinions, and more.

“I’m really excited to be launching both of these podcasts and this partnership with Cadence13,” said Kevin Durant. “We’re really invested in making both of these pods different than anything else out there, and I’m personally looking forward to having in-depth conversations about some of my favorite topics.”

“We love investing in greatness,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “Kevin Durant is one of the top NBA players in the history of the game, and Rich is an exceptional leader and entrepreneur; we can’t wait to help create The Boardroom Podcast Network with them and give fans of the NBA, and the business of sports, a much deeper look at all sides of the game.”