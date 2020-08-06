Emily Ward Promoted In Chattanooga

Emily Ward is the new General Sales Manager for Entercom Chattanooga. Ward has gone from Account Executive to Local Sales Manager and now GSM in two years.

“Emily has done a tremendous job leading the sales function for our portfolio of stations and their digital assets and she is very deserving of this expanded role,” said Nichole Hartman, SVP/MM, Entercom Chattanooga.

“Serving as Local Sales Manager and Digital Sales Manager has allowed me to build important working relationships with clients and I look forward to continuing to find innovative sales solutions for our brands,” said Ward.

Ward was named to Radio Ink’s “Radio’s 30 Under 30” list in 2019.