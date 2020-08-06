Elder/Hewitt For Debate Moderators

Salem Radio Network hosts Larry Elder and Hugh Hewitt are being offered as potential Presidential Debate moderators. The hosts names were submitted to the Commission on Presidential Debates on behalf of the Trump-Pence campaign.

Salem Media Group Senior VP/Spoken Word Programming, says: “We are so proud to see Hugh Hewitt and Larry Elder mentioned as possible moderators of a presidential debate,” said Phil Boyce, SMG SVP, Spoken Word Programming.

Hewitt previously served as co-moderator of four 2016 Republican Primary debates co-produced by CNN and the Salem Radio Network; Elder is a frequent guest on FOX News Channel and other national news outlets.