iHeart Shuffles Schuster Upstate

Tias Schuster has been named SVP of Programming for Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton. Schuster will oversee 19 stations across the three upstate New York cities. He moves to New York from iHeart Norfolk where he was also SVP of Programming.
