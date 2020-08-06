The Bubba Comeback Continues

Bubba The Love Sponge has added affiliates in Phoenix 97.3-FM The Rattler and Melbourne, Florida on WIXC-AM. Add those two stations to affiliates he recently added in Pittsburgh and Detroit and Bubba is no up to 8 stations.

