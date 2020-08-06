Howard Likes To Walk

WIP-FM’s Howard Eskin is walking the virtual 1,103-mile distance between Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the home of the Eagles, and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the location of Super Bowl LV. It’s all to raise money for fighting local hunger and animal welfare.

All money raised from Eskin’s daily walks, which will run through September 13 prior to the start of the Eagles 2020 season, will benefit Philabundance, Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization, and the Brandywine Valley SPCA, a nationally recognized leader in progressive and lifesaving initiatives in animal welfare.

“It’s been a tough time in our country due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eskin. “Without any games or practices to attend to, I needed an escape. So, I started walking. It’s been great for my physical and mental health, and raising money for two great charities like Philabundance and Brandywine Valley SPCA makes it even better.”

To date, Eskin has walked 736 miles with only 367 miles to go before September 13 and has raised over $10,000 for Philabundance and Brandywine Valley SPCA. SportsRadio 94WIP is tracking Eskin’s every step, delivering daily updates, including photos and videos, to followers on air and on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and encouraging them to donate via the station’s website.