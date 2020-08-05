Seattle Radio Legend Pat O’Day Passes

One of the most well know DJs of the 60’s in Seattle, Pat O’Day has died, he was 85. O’Day is most remembered for ruling the afternoon airwaves at KJR-AM.

“The Pacific Northwest will always seem a little empty without the legendary Pat O’Day, All we can do is focus on the incredible role he had in making the Emerald City a better place to live, and the difference he made in people’s lives,” wrote his son, Jeff, in a Facebook post.

O’Day, at one time was Program Director, for KJR. His highly rated afternoon show and his extensive promotional appearances throughout Seattle earned him the nickname of ‘godfather’ of the teen dance scene.

After leaving the station in the late 60s he went on to become a successful concert promoter. The Seattle Times tells of his experiences promoting legendary acts.

The announcement of his passing by his son said he died peacefully at his home Tuesday in the San Juan Islands.