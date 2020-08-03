Inside NBA Bubble Podcast

NBA star JJ Redick and his new podcast company ThreeFourTwo Productions is teaming up with Cadence13 for a weekly podcast produced inside the Orlando Bubble. The first two episodes will be ready August 5.

The Old Man & the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter will bring fans and listeners behind-the-scenes and inside the world of the NBA as it plays an abbreviated season, isolated from fans.

“I have always sought to bring voices from different fields and backgrounds onto my podcast. We were looking for the right partner to launch this show with and Cadence13 was a perfect fit,”said Redick.

Redick, is a shooting guard for the New Orleans Pelicans. Cadence13, is part of Entercom’s podcast network.