“The Next Great Podcast” Contest

The Next Great Podcast from iHeartRadio and content creation platform Tongal is looking for talent to create new original programming. The contest runs through the end of August 27.

Creators will be asked to submit a short synopsis and treatment that describes their podcast idea, along with links to past work and an optional audio trailer and pitch video. Dan Patrick and the iHeartRadio team will select 10 up-and-coming creators to produce pilot episodes; and fans will vote for one to become The Next Great Podcast to join The iHeartPodcast Network

“This is a passion project for me. There’s so much great talent out there that hasn’t had the luxury of a head start from a major media company,” said Patrick. “This is that head start that will recognize and grow someone who has the dream to become a podcast star.”

Creators can go to NextGreatPodcast.com to apply and learn more