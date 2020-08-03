Jim Bryant Leaving Hubbard

Jim Bryant is stepping away as President of 2060 Digital and will be leaving Hubbard Radio. Bryant has been with Hubbard for 27 years.

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart and feel like we’ve now built the business to a day-to-day operating level. My goal was to build the business, and I think we did that…and, quite honestly, 44 years in this business is about as much fun as one guy can handle,” said Bryant. “I appreciate the huge vote of confidence Ginny Morris and Hubbard Radio afforded me, allowing me to stretch out, take smart chances, and surround myself with the terrific talent required to keep moving this business forward.”

“Jim’s contributions and leadership in both the radio and digital portions of our company have been plentiful and appreciated over the years. We thank him sincerely,” said Ginny Morris, Chair/CEO, Hubbard Radio.

Steve Goldstein, currently the GM of 2060 Digital and SVP of Digital Sales Strategy for Hubbard Radio, will take over Bryant’s duties.