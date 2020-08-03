Free Financial Fix Info

iHeartMedia Orlando has launched an online financial resource hub in Orlando. The custom web page lets people explore local financial companies and other resources.

Financial Fix is being promoted on-air on all of its stations, as well as on social media and the stations’ websites. iHeartMedia Orlando owns and operates WXXL, WRUM, WGMF, WTKS, WJRR, WTKS, WTKS-HD2, WYGM.

“Many people do not know where to start when it comes to unexpected financial situations such as refinancing, retirement funds withdrawal, grants qualifications and more,” said Chianna Ray, iHeartMedia Orlando. “This hub will be a great place for the community to find solutions in one centralized place.”