NAB/LWV Voter Education

The National Association of Broadcasters and League of Women Voters have launched a voter education PSA Campaign. The campaign will air now to Election Day on November 3.

The PSAs direct voters to VOTE411.org, a nonpartisan resource for general and state-specific election information run by the League of Women Voters Education Fund. The PSAs are available in English and Spanish for TV and radio and can be found here.

“The right to vote and a free press are intrinsically linked pillars of American democracy,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “As ‘first informers,’ local radio and TV stations understand the indispensable role they play in helping citizens exercise their right to vote.

“For 100 years our organization has worked to empower voters and defend democracy. This year as Americans prepare to cast their ballots in the middle of a pandemic, accessible information is more important than ever,” said Jeanette Senecal, Senior Director of Mission Impact for the LWV.