Nielsen Drops Out of 9 Small Markets

The ratings firm says leaving those markets was normal operating procedure as they are always reviewing the economic viability of doing business in all markets they are in. Here are the 9 markets that will no longer be rated by Nielsen…

Battle Creek, Michigan, Bend, Oregon, Billings, Montana, Grand Junction, Colorado, New Bedford-Fall River, Massachusetts, Texarkana, Texas/Arkansas, Richland-Kennewick-Pasco, Washington, Twin Falls-Sun Valley, Idaho and Yakima, Washington.

Here’s Nielsen’s official statement on the matter: “Like most commercial businesses, Nielsen Audio continually reviews the economic viability of doing business in all markets. If the audio marketplace in select markets cannot financially support measurement, we discontinue producing our syndicated market report in those markets. That is just business as usual, the typical expansion and contraction of our rated audio market list, which is the case with these nine markets.”