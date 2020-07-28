Keynotes Announced For Black Media Symposium

Ed Gordon (left) and Roland Martin will sit down with Urban One Regional VP Deon Levingston and RBR+TVBR/Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti for a conversation covering many issues confronting the nation and media today. The Symposium is set for August 19.

Areas to be discussed include Black media ownership, the demise of Black news in Black-owned media, insuring that “Black” stories/news/media isn’t just a momentary trend, and how to give teeth to it when the outlet is not minority owned, as well as building digital brands and outreach in the age of COVID-19.

Parenti said, “We are extremely honored to have both of these distinguished journalists join us for this special event. They bring not only volumes of experience in covering many of these issues over the years but their own personal perspectives on them.”

This Radio+Television Business Report event will be live on Facebook and YouTube on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. Set yourself a reminder to join the event HERE.