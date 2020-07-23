WHUR Adds Familiar Voices

Autumn Joi and John Monds are joining 96.3 WHUR. Both have logged airtime in the DC radio market.

Joi, returns from North Carolina, and is no stranger to Washington radio having spent time at two other DC stations and also on the air in Baltimore. Monds is checking in for a second time with the station.

“WHUR stands on a long rich legacy of delivering broadcast excellence and we are elated to have John Monds and Autumn Joi with us as we begin to mark our 50th Anniversary,” said Sean Plater, GM.

Joi takes over middays Monday-Friday with her Live Squad Show. Monds is the new host of the Original Quiet Storm Monday-Friday 7:30 PM to Midnight.