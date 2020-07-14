Lauryn Snapp Adds On-Air Duties

CMT Radio’s Digital and Social Producer Lauryn Snapp is joining radio and CMT personality Cody Alan. Premiere Networks has added Snapp for CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan and CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan.

“Lauryn’s winning personality and witty repartee make her a natural fit to join me on the mic every night,” said Cody Alan. “Her passion for music, culture, and fan engagement across our digital and social networks has quickly become an essential part of our programming.”

Snapp joined CMT in 2018 from the Creative Services team at Warner Music Nashville.