BIN Adds Roland S. Martin

Journalist and Commentator Roland S. Martin will be heard on the Black Information Network. According to BIN originator iHeartMedia, Martin will create custom commentary segments that can be heard daily.

Martin’s commentaries will spotlight a variety of conversations, perspectives and topics that are top of mind with the African American audience as it relates to politics, economics, lifestyle and more.

“When we launched BIN: Black Information Network, we knew how extremely important it was to provide a forum for trusted voices within the Black Community and there’s perhaps no one more trusted and reliable in Black media today than Roland Martin,” said Tanita Myers, Director of News Operations for BIN. “He has built a legacy that has paved the way for other Black journalists and continues to use his platform to bring a much needed perspective on topics that matter to both Black Americans and the nation in general.”

In addition, #RolandMartinUnfiltered Podcast can be found on the iHeartPodcast Network.