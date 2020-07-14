Gymnastics Sticks Landing On ESPN

ESPN’s 30 For 30 Podcasts kicks off the new season with Heavy Medals: Inside the Karolyi Gymnastics Empire. Bela and Martha Karolyi are the most successful and controversial coaches in the sport.

ESPN will also be debuting exclusive digital content to accompany the podcast episodes on espnW and espn.com. The series is reported by ESPN senior writers Bonnie Ford and Alyssa Roenigk.

“After covering dominant U.S. gymnastics teams at the past three Summer Olympics, I now view that success through a different filter. Bonnie and I thought we knew what the questions surrounding the Karolyis were when we started our reporting, but we uncovered new ones around every corner,” said Alyssa Roenigk, ESPN.com senior writer and Heavy Medals reporter and host. “The opportunity to work with Bonnie and the 30 for 30 Podcasts team to investigate this deep, rich story, has been a career highlight.’’